King Charles, Queen Camilla award esteemed medals to 'extraordinary people'

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated Holyrood Week by awarding esteemed medals to “extraordinary people.”
The royal family came to the Scottish capital to celebrate Holyrood Week by a helicopter.
Charles awarded Professor Sir Alexander McCall Smith a Knighthood for services to literature, academia and charity.
The official account of the royal family posted the pictures from the ceremony and captioned it, “Today, The King presented honours to extraordinary people from Scotland during an Investiture at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Congratulations to all who received their medals!”
Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain received the King's Police Medal from his majesty.
Furthermore, Professor Sir James McDonald was made a Knight Grand Cross for services to engineering, education and energy.
Charles and Camilla also hosted a garden party with the Duke and the Duchess of Edinburgh.
Holyrood Week, which is also known as Royal Week, is a week-long tradition to celebrate Scottish culture, achievements, and people.
Furthermore, King Charles performed the traditional Ceremony of the Keys to start Holyrood Week ahead of the London General Elections.