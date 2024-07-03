King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a garden party with the Duke and the Duchess of Edinburgh.
The royal family members reached Edinburgh by helicopter on Tuesday where the Ceremony of the Keys at The Palace of Holyroodhouse took place.
Taking to Instagram, the official royal family account posted a clip from the event and captioned it, “The King and Queen, along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, have welcomed around 8,000 Scots to the gardens of Holyroodhouse.”
“Guests at the Garden Party represent all walks of life and have all made a positive impact in their community,” the caption further read.
Holyrood Week, which is also known as Royal Week, is a week-long tradition to celebrate Scottish culture, achievements, and people.
Charles, Prince William and the Duchess of Edinburgh will attend the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral on July 3.
His majesty and Queen Camilla will also celebrate the 900th anniversary of the city of Edinburgh this week.
Furthermore, King Charles performed the traditional Ceremony of the Keys to start Holyrood Week ahead of the London General Elections.