Entertainment

Bradley Cooper starts exciting new venture ahead of Super Bowl event

Super Bowl LIX is set to begin on Sunday at 3:30

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025


Bradley Cooper is bringing a taste of his famous dish back as he rolled into New Orleans with his cheesesteak food truck ahead of the Super Bowl.

On Friday, A Star Is Born actor, who is diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan and his business partner, Chef Danny, joined Visa to bring their famous Danny and Coops food truck in New Orleans.

Outside the Eliza Jane Hotel on Magazine Street, near to the Caesars Superdome, where the Eagles are set to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, Cooper and his partner prepared food in full swing.

Chef Danny shared with PEOPLE that he and Cooper "wanted to bring some Philly flavor to the fans in New Orleans" during the festivities.

"We saw a great opportunity to team up with Visa on it to celebrate our fellow small businesses who define incredible cities like this one," DiGiampietro said.

To note, this is not the first time Cooper pulled a food cart idea before the Super Bowl event.

As prior to this, in December 2023, Cooper first partnered with Angelo's Pizzeria owner Danny DiGiampietro to open Danny and Coops Cheesesteaks.

For the unversed, the Super Bowl LIX is set to begin on Sunday at 3:30.

