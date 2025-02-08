Sports

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football’s richest stars

Let’s take a look at the zodiac signs of 5 richest footballers in the world

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025
Professional footballers earn a significant amount of money, not only through their sports salaries but also through other sources like endorsements, brand partnerships and business deals.

We already know the world’s richest footballer, but do you know about their zodiac signs?

Let’s take a look at the zodiac signs of 5 richest footballers in the world:

Faiq Bolkiah:

Faiq Bolkiah, who is the nephew of the Sultan of Brunei, was born under the Taurus zodiac sign.

He plays for Ratchaburi FC. Faiq is known for playing football but his immense wealth primarily comes from his family’s fortune.

People born under the Taurus zodiac sign are usually practical and sensible. They enjoy having a regular routine and prioritize their comfort.

Net worth:

Bolkiah has a net worth of $30 billion.

Cristiano Ronaldo:

Cristiano Ronaldo, the highest-paid athlete in the world, is an Aquarius by zodiac sign. He earns significant amounts from both his soccer and various brand partnerships.

Aquarians are intelligent, logical and innovative who like to solve problems and improve things.

Net worth:

His current contract with the Saudi Arabian soccer team, Al Nassr earns him about $200 million annually. In the previous year, he made $220 million from playing soccer and $65 million from other business activities.

Lionel Messi:

Football star Lionel Messi is a Cancer by zodiac sign. People born under the Cancer zodiac sign are often considered to be highly sensitive and caring at their best, but they can also be emotional and stubborn at their worst.

Net worth:

Messi earned a total of $135 million.

Neymar Jr:

Neymar, a Brazilian footballer is one of the greatest goal scorers in Brazil’s football history. He was born under the Aquarius zodiac sign.

Net worth:

In the previous year, Neymar’s estimated net worth was $110m.

Kylian Mbappé:

Kylian Mbappé who is a Sagittarius undoubtedly shows the traits of being adventurous and full of energy associated with this zodiac sign.

Mbappé is a top-level French footballer who plays as a forward for Real Madrid and captains the France national team and is widely regarded as one of the best players in the football history.

Net worth:

In the previous year, his estimated net worth was $90m.

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football's richest stars

