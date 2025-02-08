Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension 

Miley Cyrus's younger sister, Noah Cyrus, honoured her father Billy Ray Cyrus amid the ongoing family controversy.
The 25-year-old American songstress turned to her Instagram Stories to promote her dad's newly released track Lost.
Noah shared a teaser of the song while tagging Billy Ray for the first time since her siblings began feuding with the popular musician.
The Young & Sad crooner also penned a heartfelt caption over her post, "So proud of my Dad's INCREDIBLE new single LOST with my good, old friend [Sam Tinnesz] and [Tommee Profitt.]"
She also dropped two red hearts alongside her note.
In response to Noah's post, the 63-year-old singer reshared the post on her Instagram account and thanked her daughter for her kindest gesture.
Billy Ray wrote, "Thank you @noahcyrus for your lovely post."
This social media exchange of a father-daughter duo came after Billy Ray's eldest son, Trace Cyrus, accused him of harassment for exposing his dad's mental issues publicly.
As the Achy Breaky Heart singer's controversial performance at the US's newly elected president, Donald Trump's post-inauguration party, went viral on social media, his family expressed concerns about his life.
Last month, his eldest son Trace took to his Instagram account to reveal that his father's mental condition is deteriorating day by day, due to which his whole family is traumatised and concerned for his well-being.
In his post, Trace also alleged that Billy Ray has threatened him for exposing his mental condition openly.
Despite being involved in a messy dispute, Noah Cyrus is seemingly trying to repair the broken relationship between her siblings and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.