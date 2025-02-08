Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy romantic date night ahead of Super Bowl

The 'Lover' singer and the Kansas City Chief tight end marked the romantic outing in New Orleans

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have stepped out for a cosy date night in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl.

As per US Weekly, the Lover singer and the Kansas City Chief tight end marked the romantic outing at Lilette, a French venue that is self-described as the “sexiest restaurant in town” on its website.

For the outing, Swift exudes elegance in a black mini dress, complimented it with a black clutch and teamed with her signature red lip for the intimate night out.

On the other hand, Kelce wore a dark grey ensemble for the occasion.

The Evermore crooner and the NFL were dining in a private room before they were photographed while leaving the restaurant hand in hand.

On Friday, February 07, the fan account Fox 8 Nola took to the X (former Twitter) account to share the footage of Kelce and Swift’s outing.

In a viral footage, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes joined the couple at Lilette along with actress Jennifer Coolidge and former football star Joe Montana were stepped out on the same night, but they weren’t part of Swift and Kelce’s outing.

Notably, Swift and Kelce are in New Orleans for the Super Bowl at the New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on Sunday and his team will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

