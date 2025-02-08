Cameron Diaz reveals surprising change in Hollywood during her 11-years hiatus

Cameron Diaz has opened up about major shift in Hollywood culture she's observed since her return to the industry after an 11-year hiatus.
In an interview with the Skip Intro podcast, the 52-year-old actress, who has recently returned to screens in the Netflix movie Back in Action, reflected on the differences she's noticed in entertainment industry since her comeback, citing a more respectful and professional work environment.
“The industry is so different. I mean, I definitely have to say that MeToo changed everything. You walk on to the set and it is different,” she told the outlet.
Diaz continued, “There was always just like that one guy, you know, on set, that you were like, 'God, here he comes again.'”
“There was always layers and layers of inappropriateness that you just kind of had to put up with,” she added.
For Back In Action, Diaz was approached by Human Resources prior to filming to discuss appropriate behavior, and was provided with an “anonymous hotline” for cast and crew to report any issues.
“I was like, 'Wow, that's amazing'. The level of security and safety you feel as a woman now on set is great. I had never felt that before this film”, she added.
Cameron Diaz, who officially announced retirement from her Hollywood career in 2018, left the industry to focus on her family before being lured back by her close friend Jamie to star alongside him in the action comedy.