Queen Sonja of Norway makes powerful comeback after surgery

Queen Sonja of Norway has officially resumed her royal duties after undergoing surgery, marking a strong return to public life.
As per the Hello Magazine, on Thursday, the 86-year-old monarch resumed her duties following she took a break from her royal duties as she’s recovering from her surgery last month.
She was spotted to open a new exhibition at the Queen Sonja Art Stable.
Notably, the exhibition, named At the King's Table, celebrates the ceramics and tableware used in the Norwegian palaces, with some pieces dating back to 1815.
During her recent outing, she was accompanied by her son, Crown Prince Haakon, and her sister-in-law, Princess Astrid.
For her outing, the Queen donned a gorgeous blue ensemble, which included a beige scarf.
On the other hand, Haakon served looks in a blue suit, and Astrid styled a darker outfit.
The Norwegian royal family enjoyed a recitation of the poem Ode to the Plate along with a musical performance by Øyvind Mæland, who played his piece on ceramic items.
The exhibition was inaugurated on Friday and will continue until December 14, 2025.