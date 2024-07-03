Royal

Prince Harry embraces himself for ‘awkward' meetup with Travis Kelce

Prince Harry is ready to face ‘potentially awkward encounter’ with Travis Kelce after he swooned over Prince William

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024


Prince Harry is preparing himself for the “potentially awkward encounter” with Travis Kelce after the NFL star gushed over Prince William.

The Spare author will be honored with ESPY Awards on July 11 for his Invictus Games initiative.

Travis is also invited to the award show as Kansas City Chiefs are nominated for best team of the year.

A source told The Sun, “It could be interesting given how much Travis hit it off with William.”

"Travis is like the most sociable, happy-go-lucky, kind person in any room and is sure to want to say hello to the prince and interact with the Sussexes,” the insider added, “That is his style, and honestly he is one of the biggest names in US sport.”

Travis met Prince William last month at the Eras Tour show of his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The source continued, "For Harry, it could be a potentially awkward encounter given that Travis spoke so warmly about and praised William. This will make headlines no matter what happens. If Harry ducks Travis that would look weird and if they chat the question will be whether they discussed William."

Prince William, Kate Middleton get snubbed by Prince Harry