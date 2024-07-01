Sushmita Sen reveals shocking reason behind new date of birth

Trending

Sushmita Sen has left the fans puzzled as she updated her date of birth to February 27, 2023 in Instagram bio last week.

On National Doctors’ Day, the former Miss Universe opened up on Instagram about the changes she made in her bio recently and revealed that it was the day when she survived a massive heart attack.

Taking part in Sun Pharma’s Doctors’ Day initiative, Sen shared a joint post with Sun Pharma Live which revealed that the actress suffered a heart attack during shoot of her crime action-thriller Aarya and underwent a 45-minutes long operation which she regarded as the longest 45-minutes of her life.


She thanked her doctors for not giving up on her life.

“But thanks to my doctors, they are the reason my story is still on. They didn’t give up on me and didn’t let me give up,” said the Main Hoon Na actress.

She added that the doctors wrote a new story for my life and gave her a new direction, and continued noting, “That was my second birthday. I am dedicating that day and my story to all the doctors.”

In addition to the video post, the Nirbaak actress also shared her second birth certificate along with a link and urged her fans to take part in the initiative if they too have undergone such experience.

