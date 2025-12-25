Royal
Meghan Markle sends personal letter before King Charles' Christmas message

Meghan Markle shares Christmas plans with Prince Harry and kids, Archie, Lilibet in new letter

Meghan Markle has lift the curtain on her intimate Christmas celebration with Prince Harry and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in heartfelt letter.

Just hours before King Charles' Christmas broadcast at BBC News, The Duchess of Sussex has released a newsletter for her lifestyle brand, As Ever's customers - offering a peek into her festivities at her Montecito mansion.

The former Suits actress - who left the UK in 2020 and moved to the US alongside Prince Harry, wrote, “Last night, I was nibbling the remnants of our Christmas Eve feast (dim sum this year), wrapping a few last minute gifts, and tip toe-ing down the stairs with my husband to make sure ‘Santa’ had enjoyed his cookies and ‘the reindeer’ had eaten their carrots - anything to maintain the morning magic of Christmas through our children’s eyes."

She continued, "I plan to spend today cuddled up with my family - maybe pajamas all day, some Scrabble or Sequence (or Candyland for the kids), music playing, candles flickering, dogs snoring, endless grazing; the laughter, the sidebars, the deep breaths (you know the ones), the fun, and the memories."

“I hope that whether you’re cozied up in your pajamas like we are, or dressed to the nines, whether you’re with a huge gathering, with your partner, your kids, or on your own - wherever you happen to find yourself today reading this note - that you know I am wishing you a very Merry Christmas, and all the blessings that come with it.

This letter from the mother of two came hours before Royal Family reunited for their annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham, followed by King's message - which is set to air on ITV, Royal Family's YouTube channel and BBC News.

