Buckingham Palace drops exciting BTS of King Charles Christmas message

King Charles has fuelled excitement with behind the scene glimpses into his Christmas message.
Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a delightful footage of His Majesty on Wednesday, December 24 as he records his gears for his highly anticipated Christmas broadcast at Westminster Abbey.
The Instagram reel kicks off with a clip featuring a lady hanging star lights on a giant Christmas tree.
Then if shows Charles flashing a cute smile while standing in front of a teleprompter set up by BBC Studios.
"The first Christmas Broadcast was delivered by George V in 1932 and since then has evolved into an annual Christmas Day tradition," read the caption alongside the video.
"The broadcast will be available from 15:00GMT on Christmas Day on: - The Royal Family Channel on YouTube (link in bio) - @bbcnews, @itvnews and @skynews in the UK. - If you live outside the UK, check your national broadcaster’s schedule," it added.