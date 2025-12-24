Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh


Buckingham Palace drops exciting BTS of King Charles Christmas message

King Charles III has offered fans a look into this year's Christmas broadcast at Westminster Abbey

  



King Charles has fuelled excitement with behind the scene glimpses into his Christmas message.

Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a delightful footage of His Majesty on Wednesday, December 24 as he records his gears for his highly anticipated Christmas broadcast at Westminster Abbey.

The Instagram reel kicks off with a clip featuring a lady hanging star lights on a giant Christmas tree.

Then if shows Charles flashing a cute smile while standing in front of a teleprompter set up by BBC Studios.

"The first Christmas Broadcast was delivered by George V in 1932 and since then has evolved into an annual Christmas Day tradition," read the caption alongside the video.

"The broadcast will be available from 15:00GMT on Christmas Day on: - The Royal Family Channel on YouTube (link in bio) - @bbcnews, @itvnews and @skynews in the UK. - If you live outside the UK, check your national broadcaster’s schedule," it added.

