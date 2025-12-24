Kensington Palace teases Kate Middleton's ‘special duet’ with Charlotte

Kate Middleton has sent the internet into a frenzy with exciting new teaser of a special collab.
On the eve of Christmas, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account has dropped a teaser fuelling excitement for Catherine's piano performance from her Together at Christmas Carol Service.
The brief video clip featured Kate's hands playing the piano keys, accompanied by a caption, "a special duet".
Shortly after the teaser was released on the social media platform, fans flooded the comment section, expressing their excitement for the upcoming mother-daughter performance.
"Is this a Catherine & Charlotte duet?!?! Can’t wait to watch tonight," one user penned.
Another royal fan noted, "This is so exciting. Can’t wait for tonight’s concert. Maybe mama&daughter duo?"
While a third comment read, "cant wait to see catherine and charlotte play piano together tonight. so magical."
Notably, the annual Together at Christmas Carol Service took place at Westminster Abbey on December 15, which focused on "love in all its forms" and community connection.
Hosted by Princess Kate, the festive event saw several notable names besides the Royal Family, including Hannah Waddingham, Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Eugene Levy, Dame Mary Berry, and Kate Garraway.