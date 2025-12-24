Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Kensington Palace teases Kate Middleton's ‘special duet’ with Charlotte

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton fuels excitement with special surprise on Christmas eve

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kensington Palace teases Kate Middletons ‘special duet’ with Charlotte
Kensington Palace teases Kate Middleton's ‘special duet’ with Charlotte

Kate Middleton has sent the internet into a frenzy with exciting new teaser of a special collab.

On the eve of Christmas, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account has dropped a teaser fuelling excitement for Catherine's piano performance from her Together at Christmas Carol Service.

The brief video clip featured Kate's hands playing the piano keys, accompanied by a caption, "a special duet".


Shortly after the teaser was released on the social media platform, fans flooded the comment section, expressing their excitement for the upcoming mother-daughter performance.

"Is this a Catherine & Charlotte duet?!?! Can’t wait to watch tonight," one user penned.

Another royal fan noted, "This is so exciting. Can’t wait for tonight’s concert. Maybe mama&daughter duo?"

While a third comment read, "cant wait to see catherine and charlotte play piano together tonight. so magical."

Notably, the annual Together at Christmas Carol Service took place at Westminster Abbey on December 15, which focused on "love in all its forms" and community connection.

Hosted by Princess Kate, the festive event saw several notable names besides the Royal Family, including Hannah Waddingham, Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Eugene Levy, Dame Mary Berry, and Kate Garraway.

Buckingham Palace drops exciting BTS of King Charles Christmas message

Buckingham Palace drops exciting BTS of King Charles Christmas message
King Charles steals symbolic title from Princess Anne in surprising way

King Charles steals symbolic title from Princess Anne in surprising way
Prince Harry steps out for a delightful cause ahead of Christmas

Prince Harry steps out for a delightful cause ahead of Christmas

Kensington Palace breaks silence after King Charles emotional plea to Meghan

Kensington Palace breaks silence after King Charles emotional plea to Meghan
King Charles sends emotional message to Meghan Markle for Archie, Lilibet

King Charles sends emotional message to Meghan Markle for Archie, Lilibet
King Charles to make 2025 Christmas speech historic with cutting-edge tech

King Charles to make 2025 Christmas speech historic with cutting-edge tech
Meghan Markle shares Christmas playlist with nod to Prince Harry wedding

Meghan Markle shares Christmas playlist with nod to Prince Harry wedding
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' new photos with delightful update

Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' new photos with delightful update
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas celebration in jeopardy: Here’s why

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas celebration in jeopardy: Here’s why
King Charles makes Royal Family follow stern rule during Christmas festivities

King Charles makes Royal Family follow stern rule during Christmas festivities
Palace gives shocking update on Princess's surgery amid incurable disease

Palace gives shocking update on Princess's surgery amid incurable disease
Princess Beatrice makes shocking move after Andrew’s new explicit snap released

Princess Beatrice makes shocking move after Andrew’s new explicit snap released

Popular News

Jennifer Lopez fulfils former step-mom's role for ex-Ben Affleck's son

Jennifer Lopez fulfils former step-mom's role for ex-Ben Affleck's son

11 minutes ago
Pat Finn, 'The Middle', 'Friends' actor dies at 60 after cancer battle

Pat Finn, 'The Middle', 'Friends' actor dies at 60 after cancer battle
21 minutes ago
Kylie Kelce reveals rare insight into Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship

Kylie Kelce reveals rare insight into Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship
57 minutes ago