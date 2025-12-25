King Charles wishes 'happy birthday' to Princess Alexandra with adorable photo

King Charles has shared a special wish for Princess Alexandra as she marks her 89th birthday.
The official Instagram account of the Royal Family shared a photo of The Honourable Lady Ogilvy - late Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin on Thursday, December 25, with a heartfelt birthday wish.
Alexandra - who is the daughter of Prince George, The Duke of Kent and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark has supported the late monarch as senior member of the British royal family through several duties.
This birthday tribute came shortly after Buckingham Palace released a beautiful Christmas wish on behalf of Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla.