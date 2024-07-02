Jennifer Garner suffers ‘breakdown’ as Ben Affleck’s ‘marriage counselor’

Jennifer Garner has reportedly made an irreversible decision of stepping back from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage “circus.”
According to Daily Mail, she signed up as a friendly marriage counselor for the couple, but in turn was hurt herself because some “painful memories unearthed.”
In fact, many insiders had previously revealed that the actress was helping Ben Affleck fix his issues with his new wife as they allegedly stand on a shaky ground of “inevitable” divorce.
Now that he has moved things out of his shared mansion with Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner has decided to remove herself from their ever-building mess entirely.
A source has informed that she is currently being “tormented” with resurfacing memories from her own marriage with Ben Affleck.
The undisclosed person even went on to reveal that the Elektra lead has had a breakdown, and despite caring about Jennifer Lopez deeply, she has pulled out of the situation.
“Jen Garner opened up her home and her life to Jennifer Lopez because she had moved on from the past. But in the end, it is not her circus,” the insider said.