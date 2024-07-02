Hollywood

Jennifer Garner suffers ‘breakdown’ as Ben Affleck’s ‘marriage counselor’

Jennifer Garner ‘tormented’ by past, pulls out of Ben Affleck’s mess

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024
Jennifer Garner ‘tormented’ by past, pulls out of Ben Affleck’s mess
Jennifer Garner ‘tormented’ by past, pulls out of Ben Affleck’s mess

Jennifer Garner has reportedly made an irreversible decision of stepping back from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage “circus.”

According to Daily Mail, she signed up as a friendly marriage counselor for the couple, but in turn was hurt herself because some “painful memories unearthed.”

In fact, many insiders had previously revealed that the actress was helping Ben Affleck fix his issues with his new wife as they allegedly stand on a shaky ground of “inevitable” divorce.

Now that he has moved things out of his shared mansion with Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner has decided to remove herself from their ever-building mess entirely.

A source has informed that she is currently being “tormented” with resurfacing memories from her own marriage with Ben Affleck.

The undisclosed person even went on to reveal that the Elektra lead has had a breakdown, and despite caring about Jennifer Lopez deeply, she has pulled out of the situation.

“Jen Garner opened up her home and her life to Jennifer Lopez because she had moved on from the past. But in the end, it is not her circus,” the insider said.

Avril Lavigne’s Glastonbury debut becomes an ‘overcrowded’ flop

Avril Lavigne’s Glastonbury debut becomes an ‘overcrowded’ flop
Turkey holds talks with US on nuclear power plants and SMRs projects

Turkey holds talks with US on nuclear power plants and SMRs projects
Dua Lipa cringing to random ukulele guy goes viral

Dua Lipa cringing to random ukulele guy goes viral
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s love-filled posts leave B-town celebs in awe

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s love-filled posts leave B-town celebs in awe

Hollywood News

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s love-filled posts leave B-town celebs in awe
Avril Lavigne’s Glastonbury debut becomes an ‘overcrowded’ flop
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s love-filled posts leave B-town celebs in awe
Dua Lipa cringing to random ukulele guy goes viral
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s love-filled posts leave B-town celebs in awe
Taylor Swift to collaborate with Ice Spice for ‘Y2K’? Find Out
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s love-filled posts leave B-town celebs in awe
Aiman Khan shares her perfect throwback escape to Nathiagali
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s love-filled posts leave B-town celebs in awe
Dua Lipa announces biggest concert ever
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s love-filled posts leave B-town celebs in awe
Megan Thee Stallion earns in person apology from Shannon Sharpe
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s love-filled posts leave B-town celebs in awe
‘Inside Out 2’ crosses $1 billion box office sales globally
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s love-filled posts leave B-town celebs in awe
Drake’s ‘goons’ beat up Rick Ross for supporting Kendrick Lamar
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s love-filled posts leave B-town celebs in awe
Camila Cabello criticized for asking Drake, Kendrick Lamar to sort feud out
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s love-filled posts leave B-town celebs in awe
Taylor Swift Faces Wardrobe Malfunction In Front Of Travis Kelce during concert
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s love-filled posts leave B-town celebs in awe
Taylor Swift gives special shoutout to Stevie Nicks at Dublin Eras Tour show
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s love-filled posts leave B-town celebs in awe
Justin Timberlake roasts himself for drunk driving arrest