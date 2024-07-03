Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘normalizing’ children’s upbringing

Prince William and Kate Middleton are fully determined to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis a very normal upbringing.
Like most parents, the duo sticks to a strict “lights out” time for their children that is monitored by their nanny, Maria Tere Turrion Borrallo, who joined back in 2014.
But despite having a helper by her side, Kate Middleton prefers being a hands-on parent.
According to Mirror, Maria Tere Turrion Borrallo no longer lives with the royal couple to make their home environment “more normal.”
She leaves as soon as her work is done as “after school, it’s just the five of them at home,” which includes the three younglings and their parents.
Whenever possible, Prince William reads bedtime stories before tucking Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte to sleep.
Visiting an ice cream parlour in 2020, the Prince of Wales spotted a child with Room on The Broom by Julia Donaldson.
He walked up to him immediately, saying, “I read this to our children all the time.”
On the other hand, Kate Middleton looks after her little ones’ morning errands by serving them breakfast with careful checks on their meal preferences.