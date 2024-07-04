Cardi B sued by rapper duo for copying ‘Enough (Miami)’

Cardi B had scored a top 10 hit with the release of her track Enough (Miami) back in March, but now Oklahoma rappers has claimed that she stole its secret sauce from them.
According to legal documents obtained by media portal TMZ, Miguel Aguilar and Joshua Fraustro have sued the rapper.
Court files assert that she and her producers used portions from their 2021 song, Greasy Frybread, without permission.
After the duo’s number had come out in November 2021, it had caught a few waves and was subsequently used as the promotional music for the drama series Reservation Dogs.
The suit has dragged the artist along with her labels and producers as “co-defendants” for this case.
That means Cardi B, DJ SwanQo, OG Parker, Warner Music Group, and Atlantic Records will be battling against Miguel Aguilar and Joshua Fraustro together in court.
Enough (Miami) has hit the market three years after Greasy Frybread on March 15, 2024.
Although Cardi B hasn’t yet announced the name or release date for her new album, it’s not known whether this lawsuit can delay its launch or shorten the track list.