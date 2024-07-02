Taylor Swift to collaborate with Ice Spice for ‘Y2K’? Find Out

Ice Spice has hinted at a “crazy collaboration” with Taylor Swift for her debut album Y2K.
During a dialogue with Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, the American rapper was asked to name the renowned artists she’s collaborating with for her upcoming album.
Ice noted that there's "a couple" of them adding, "That's what I can say..Yes, of course, more than one."
When the singer was asked if the Bad Blood crooner will "return the favor" with a potential upcoming collaboration, she replied, "I think she did me the favor. But I don't know. Let's see, let's see, let's see."
Ice Spice will start her Y2K World Tour later in July.
On the other hand, Taylor recently had a wardrobe malfunction at the Dublin Eras Tour concert on Sunday.
Her beau Travis Kelce was also present at the show along with Julia Robert and Stevie Nick.
In the same show, Taylor gave a special shoutout to Stevie for being her “hero.”