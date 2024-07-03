Ian McKellen assures fans of recovering following West End theatre fall

Hollywood

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024
Sir Ian McKellen, who played Dumbledore in Harry Potter, has informed fans of being “on the mend” after his neck and wrists got injured in a stage fall at the West End theatre.

But he isn’t allowed to make an acting return yet as doctors have strictly advised him to stay away from set for a “complete recovery” kicking in.

Hopping on his X profile, the star wrote, “Just two weeks after my accident onstage, I want to assure my many well-wishers that the injuries are on the mend.”

“My doctors promise a complete recovery – but only if I avoid work over the next few weeks,” he added.

Sir Ian McKellen spent three nights in hospital after this unfortunate incident, which reportedly took place from him tripping on a stray prop while playing out a fight scene.

As per Independent, it was on Monday that he announced of excusing his role as Sir John Falstaff in the Player Kings drama.

“Meanwhile, the show goes on and the Player Kings company start their four weeks’ tour without me,” the celebrity said.

David Seamark has filled in Sir Ian McKellen’s shoes at the theatre for now, going on to perform in Bristol, Norwich, Birmingham, and Newcastle.

