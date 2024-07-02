Hollywood

Taylor Swift's prediction for Dublin concert comes true

Taylor Swift thought of something 'wild'

  July 02, 2024
Taylor Swift made a wise forecast right ahead of kicking her gig at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, and it actually turned into faithful reality!

She shared this personal sharp-witted moment of hers on Instagram, writing, “I knew as soon as I saw the first Dublin crowd on Friday night that we were in for a wild weekend…”

Cut to the finish of her very first song, the singer was garlanded with heaps of cheers from all corners of the capital’s arena.

Describing her magnificent experience, she said, “The spirit of those 3 glorious crowds embodied fun and joy and exuberance, and we just felt so lucky to be there.”

“The Irish fans made us feel so at home, so welcome in every way. Still smiling thinking about it now,” Taylor Swift added.


It was from June 28 to June 30 that she spent three days rocking the stage for her Dublin fans.

Now, on July 4, the vocalist will touch down at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Waving a hello in advance to her awaiting concert goers, she exclaimed, “See you soon, Amsterdam!!”

With this, Taylor Swift as usual attached various photos from the Aviva Stadium, forever freezing the moments she shared with followers there.

