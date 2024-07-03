Ryan Reynolds’ muscular photo gets naughty response from wife Blake Lively

Hollywood

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024
Blake Lively isn’t afraid of putting on a risky side in public for her husband!

On July 2, Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman uploaded a smooth picture of co-lead Ryan Reynolds showing off his buffed-up physique in a white vest.

This image was captured during their Shanghai promotional press tour for the upcoming movie instalment.

In the film, Ryan Reynolds’ character has goes on a constant bickering spree with his on-screen action partner, who is playing Wolverine.

Keeping their faux bitterness alive on social medial, Hugh Jackman’s caption read, “'You want me to put this away?' — Ryan Reynolds, co-star, mouth breather, a**hole.”


In response, the Deadpool portrayer commented, “This photo is from my private collection. How dare you?”

“You’ve brought shame upon my house,” he added while sharing the snap on his own Instagram story.

But speaking of a private collection, Blake Lively’s alarms had already gone off as she quickly hopped in, saying, “My thirst has been trapped.”

Unfortunately, Ryan Reynolds didn’t get a chance to respond to his spouse’s cheekiness as Hugh Jackman soon restricted the comments section on his post.

“Wolvy’s jealousy…” a fan winked.

