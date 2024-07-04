Hollywood

Sean 'Diddy' Combs selling mansion at 'unfair price' after raid

  July 04, 2024
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is reportedly packing up to fly out of Los Angeles as soon as possible with his Holmby Hills mansion up for sale at quite a hefty price.

Insiders have directly told TMZ that he’s trying to sell the 17,000 square feet property for an amount “much, much” larger than what was originally paid.

It was back in 2014 that the rapper had acquired this swanky estate for $40 million, and is now looking for $70 million, which has been termed as a “stretch” by sources.

This is especially because the house is plagued with some really bad memories as it was raided by Homeland Security in March.

Agents “tore out electronics and other items” while searching for evidences related to crimes, such as human trafficking, which Diddy has been famously accused with.

He had reportedly thrown “trafficking parties” at this very same place.

While it’s allegedly not in a good condition anymore, the living pad has underwater swimming tunnel, wine room, gym, spa, steam room, beauty salon, and many other lavish features.

As for Diddy, he’s looking to shift somewhere other than Los Angeles after spending a few more days in city. Miami is said to be his next possible living destination.

