David Beckham fears for daughter Harper's future due to THIS reason

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024
David Beckham has expressed his heartfelt concern for his daughter, Harper Seven.

As she approaches her 13th birthday and enters in her teen ages the Inter Miami founder is more protective about her. 

As per the Heat magazine, a source said, "David and Harper have such a special bond. He is naturally a protective dad, so obviously, he's nervous of anyone hurting his little girl. She's still so young, so a lot of this is hypothetical and he knows any dating will be purely innocent. But he also knows it's going to get harder for him the older she gets.”

The insider mentioned that the former caption of the English football team is more emotional as his daughter following Victoria Beckham’s footsteps.

"Over the past few months, Harper has really started changing," the insider revealed.

The source continued, “She's getting dressed up a lot more, using make-up, having her hair done, going out with friends, and is always chatting about fashion and beauty with her mum. In some ways, David yearns for those days when she was still little.”

David Beckham shares sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, Harper-Seven, 12, with his wife Victoria Beckham.

Julianne Hough spills secret of her 'good' looks in mid thirties
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck relationship already ended?
'Married at First Sight NZ' alum Andrew Jury passes away at 33
Priyanka Chopra enjoys sun-soaked day with Nick Jonas: SEE PHOTOS
Sushmita Sen reveals shocking reason behind new date of birth
Kareena Kapoor's 'The Buckingham Murders' to take theatres by storm on THIS date
Deepika Padukone's 'Kalki 2898 AD' takes international box office by storm
'Umro Ayyar' makes it to Times Square, New York City
Will Smith rocks 'You Can Make It' performance at 2024 BET Awards
Mahira Khan faces backlash over her bold dress in latest post
Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey's fairytale wedding in Rhode Island
George, Amal Clooney stroll streets of St. Tropez