Heavy rains cause 'deadly' floods and landslides in India, 11 dead

Heavy rain has caused severe flooding and landslides in northern and northeastern India, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 people and affecting hundreds of thousands.
As per Reuters, in Uttar Pradesh, nine people died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours.
While, in Assam, two people died on Monday as the state experienced a second wave of flooding since June 16.
The floods have affected over 600,000 people across 19 districts and displaced more than 8,000, stated a report from the state disaster management.
Meanwhile, Kaziranga National Park in Assam, home to nearly 2,200 one-horned rhinos, has also been affected, with more than half of its 233 camps flooded. Four hog deer have drowned, officials said.
On the other hand, in neighboring Bangladesh, the flood situation is worsening due to continuous rain and upstream water flow from India, leaving tens of thousands stranded, officials said.
Authorities in Chittagong, Bangladesh, used loudspeakers to warn residents about the high risk of landslides due to heavy rains and offered help with evacuations, said government official Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakruzzaman.
India's northeastern region, along with Bangladesh, has been severely affected by floods over the past two months, stranding millions of people.
However, weather authorities predict the situation could worsen.
India's weather department issued warnings on Tuesday for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across western, northern, and northeastern states for the rest of the week.