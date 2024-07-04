Royal

King Charles ‘profoundly saddened’ by Hurricane Beryl’s destruction

King Charles stood in solidarity as monarch of several Caribbean nations

  • by Web Desk
  • July 04, 2024
King Charles stood in solidarity as monarch of several Caribbean nations
King Charles stood in solidarity as monarch of several Caribbean nations

King Charles has sent out his thoughts and well-wishes to Caribbean Island, which has been lashed at by a Category 3 Hurricane Beryl.

Issuing a note on the royal family’s official Instagram profile, Your Majesty extended his worries by writing, “My family and I have been profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful destruction.”

“Above all, we send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of those who have so cruelly lost their lives,” he added, remembering the victims.


Then, King Charles recalled his visit to the Caribbean in honor of Platinum Jubilee world tours, where he witnessed the strength borne by its people as they’re frequently hit by hurricanes.

Your Majesty said, “I have seen the extraordinary spirit of resilience and solidarity that people across the Caribbean have shown in response to such destruction – a spirit which has been called upon too often.”

“And so I also send my particular gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers who are supporting the rescue and recovery efforts,” he pointed out the ever-fighting helpers.

King Charles ended his note by sending special prayers for the sufferers who have lost their “properties, lives, and livelihoods.”

Meghan Markle spotted filming for new Netflix show

Meghan Markle spotted filming for new Netflix show
Coldplay ‘forcefully’ hand out millions to ex-manager Dave Holmes

Coldplay ‘forcefully’ hand out millions to ex-manager Dave Holmes
King Charles ‘profoundly saddened’ by Hurricane Beryl’s destruction

King Charles ‘profoundly saddened’ by Hurricane Beryl’s destruction
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary

Royal News

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Meghan Markle spotted filming for new Netflix show
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Prince Harry's bombshell revelations in 'personal' letter ‘hurt’ Prince Charles
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Prince Harry faces demands for public apology amid feud with Royal Family
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Prince Harry feels embarrassed as ESPY dismissal petition hits 50k signatures
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
King Charles, Prince William ditch Kate Middleton in royal portrait
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
King Charles' faces threat in Scotland amid Queen Camilla garners special honour
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Will King Charles and Royal family cast a vote in UK general election?
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Prince William leaves sick wife Kate Middleton at home for Royal Week
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Princess Diana felt Prince Harry is better suited as king
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘normalizing’ children’s upbringing
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
Kate Middleton waiting for ‘one thing’ to attend Wimbledon
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rip their wedding dresses on 25th anniversary
King Charles is astonishing lookalike of surprising royal relative