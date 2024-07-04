King Charles ‘profoundly saddened’ by Hurricane Beryl’s destruction

King Charles has sent out his thoughts and well-wishes to Caribbean Island, which has been lashed at by a Category 3 Hurricane Beryl.
Issuing a note on the royal family’s official Instagram profile, Your Majesty extended his worries by writing, “My family and I have been profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful destruction.”
“Above all, we send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of those who have so cruelly lost their lives,” he added, remembering the victims.
Then, King Charles recalled his visit to the Caribbean in honor of Platinum Jubilee world tours, where he witnessed the strength borne by its people as they’re frequently hit by hurricanes.
Your Majesty said, “I have seen the extraordinary spirit of resilience and solidarity that people across the Caribbean have shown in response to such destruction – a spirit which has been called upon too often.”
“And so I also send my particular gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers who are supporting the rescue and recovery efforts,” he pointed out the ever-fighting helpers.
King Charles ended his note by sending special prayers for the sufferers who have lost their “properties, lives, and livelihoods.”