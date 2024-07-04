Mark Wahlberg calls onscreen romance with Halle Berry ‘fantasy’

Hollywood

Mark Wahlberg is living “every guy’s fantasy” and he knows it!

Giving an interview to Fox News Digital, published on Tuesday, July 2, the Me Time actor talked about his onscreen romance with Halle Berry.

"...Halle, her and I have known each other for such a long time and this movie is going to be so great because it’s every guy’s fantasy, to think that they got a shot with Halle Berry," the actor told.

Wahlberg, who is happily married to model Rhea Durham, acknowledged that romancing onscreen is “a little weird.”

“I think it’s a little weird anyway when you’re portraying some sort of romance onscreen, it’s not normal, but my wife knows that she is my everything. She is the most special woman in the world,” he confessed.

Mark Wahlberg and Berry’s upcoming movie The Union follows the story of two childhood sweethearts who comes back together after 25 years. Mike (Wahlberg) is a construction worker who is dragged into the world of spies and agents when Roxanne (Berry) recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission.

The film is scheduled to release on Netflix on August 16, 2024. 

