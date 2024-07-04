Lucky Daye raves about Bruno Mars collab: ‘Genius’

Lucky Daye is gushing over Bruno Mars’ songwriting expertise!
Released on June 28, Daye’s third studio album Algorithm features songwriting credits from Mars on That’s You track.
In an interview with Variety, the Love You Too Much singer opened up on his collaboration with the Grammy-winning songwriter and also gave credits for inspiring him.
“Bruno’s a genius, first of all,” Daye said.
Talking about the inspiration behind studying Motown and its music, the Candy Drip artist revealed, “I always looked up to Bruno, from the song with B.o.B [‘Nothin’ on You’] since way back. I always cherish the way he writes.”
While gushing over his collab with the ‘genius’ songwriter for That’s You, Daye expressed, “For me being able to work with him was like a dream because I always imagined it.”
“Him coming with the idea trying to mimic my voice was very endearing, and I didn’t want to let him down,” he added.
The Running Blind singer also noted that his “goal was to make Bruno proud.”
Lucky Daye has previously written songs for many stars including Beyonce, Mary J. Blige, Usher and Boyz II Men.