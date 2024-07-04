Hollywood

Lucky Daye raves about Bruno Mars collab: ‘Genius’

Lucky Daye collaborated with Bruno Mars for his latest released album ‘Algorithm'

  • by Web Desk
  • July 04, 2024
Lucky Daye collaborated with Bruno Mars for his latest released album ‘Algorithm
Lucky Daye collaborated with Bruno Mars for his latest released album ‘Algorithm'

Lucky Daye is gushing over Bruno Mars’ songwriting expertise!

Released on June 28, Daye’s third studio album Algorithm features songwriting credits from Mars on That’s You track.

In an interview with Variety, the Love You Too Much singer opened up on his collaboration with the Grammy-winning songwriter and also gave credits for inspiring him.

“Bruno’s a genius, first of all,” Daye said.

Talking about the inspiration behind studying Motown and its music, the Candy Drip artist revealed, “I always looked up to Bruno, from the song with B.o.B [‘Nothin’ on You’] since way back. I always cherish the way he writes.”

While gushing over his collab with the ‘genius’ songwriter for That’s You, Daye expressed, “For me being able to work with him was like a dream because I always imagined it.”

“Him coming with the idea trying to mimic my voice was very endearing, and I didn’t want to let him down,” he added.

The Running Blind singer also noted that his “goal was to make Bruno proud.”

Lucky Daye has previously written songs for many stars including Beyonce, Mary J. Blige, Usher and Boyz II Men.

Lucky Daye raves about Bruno Mars collab: ‘Genius’

Lucky Daye raves about Bruno Mars collab: ‘Genius’
Morgan Wallen hit by fan’s phone during concert

Morgan Wallen hit by fan’s phone during concert
Team India returns home as T20 World Champion: Watch

Team India returns home as T20 World Champion: Watch
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit

Hollywood News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Cardi B sued by rapper duo for copying ‘Enough (Miami)’
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs selling mansion at ‘unfair price’ after raid
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Ian McKellen assures fans of recovering following West End theatre fall
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Ryan Reynolds’ muscular photo gets naughty response from wife Blake Lively
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to lead cast of Netflix thriller 'RIP'
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Travis Kelce rejects role in Netflix series 'Receiver'
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Suki Waterhouse says breakup with Bradley Cooper was ‘isolating’
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Taylor Swift’s prediction for Dublin concert comes true
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Jennifer Garner suffers ‘breakdown’ as Ben Affleck’s ‘marriage counselor’
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Avril Lavigne’s Glastonbury debut becomes an ‘overcrowded’ flop
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Dua Lipa cringing to random ukulele guy goes viral
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Taylor Swift to collaborate with Ice Spice for ‘Y2K’? Find Out