Kris Jenner’s ‘sacred ovaries’ to be removed after tumor diagnosis

  by Web Desk
  • July 04, 2024
Kylie Jenner’s famous mother, Kris Jenner, has announced of undergoing an ovary surgery after doctors had found a tumor on it.

It was on this week’s episode of The Kardashians that she was enjoying a vacation with boyfriend Corey Gamble in Aspen.

Snapping away from their relax time for a moment, the momager shared this scary news with daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner.

Choking on tears, she said, “I went to the doctor. They found a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary. Dr A said I’ve gotta have my ovaries taken out and I’m emotional about it.”

“They came in handy with you guys. That’s where all my kids were conceived, that’s where they were grown, in my tummy. So this is a very sacred place to me,” Kris Jenner added.

Few moments later, Kim Kardashian confessed of feeling “really sad” for her mother, further admitting that the fright and pain can’t be imagined.

On the other hand, Kourtney Kardashian expressed on phone, “I totally understand how my mom is feeling because I would feel the same way. It’s your womanly power.”

