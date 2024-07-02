Cristiano Ronaldo declares Euro 2024 as his 'last tournament'

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2024 European Championship in Germany will be the last of his illustrious career.
This tournament will mark his record-breaking sixth appearance in the European Championships.
Ronaldo confirmed to Portuguese public broadcaster RTP on Monday, saying, "Without a doubt, it's the last Euro for me."
He emphasised his ongoing passion for football and the support from fans and family.
Ronaldo said, "But I'm not emotional about that. I'm moved by everything that football entails, by the enthusiasm I have for the game, the enthusiasm I see in the fans, having my family here, people's passion... it's not about leaving the world of football. What else is there for me to do or win?"
Portuguese players, who debuted for Portugal in 2003 and won the Euros in 2016, is the all-time leading scorer in men's international football with 130 goals.
He reflected on his 20-year journey with the national team, saying, "The most important thing is the enthusiasm I still have for being here."
On Monday, Ronaldo faced a setback when his 114th-minute penalty was saved by Slovenia's goalkeeper Jan Oblak, leaving Ronaldo in tears after the missed shot.
However, Portugal won the round-of-16 game in a penalty shootout, with Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa saving all three of Slovenia's attempts.
He added, "It's football; those who fail are those who try, too. I will always do my best for this shirt. You can't be afraid. I've never been afraid to face things head-on."
Ronaldo, the record goal scorer in the Euros with 14 goals, has yet to score in Germany.
Despite this, he remains optimistic: "In the end, the result was positive, and that's the most important thing."
Portugal will now face France in the quarterfinals on Friday.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner added, "We will have a difficult game against France, who are the favorites to win along with Germany and Spain. But we are going to war. The team is doing well, and we will fight until the end."