Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo declares Euro 2024 as his 'last tournament'

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2024 European Championship appearance marks a record-breaking sixth in the tournament's history

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo declares Euro 2024 as his last tournament
Cristiano Ronaldo declares Euro 2024 as his 'last tournament'

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2024 European Championship in Germany will be the last of his illustrious career.

This tournament will mark his record-breaking sixth appearance in the European Championships.

Ronaldo confirmed to Portuguese public broadcaster RTP on Monday, saying, "Without a doubt, it's the last Euro for me."

He emphasised his ongoing passion for football and the support from fans and family.

Ronaldo said, "But I'm not emotional about that. I'm moved by everything that football entails, by the enthusiasm I have for the game, the enthusiasm I see in the fans, having my family here, people's passion... it's not about leaving the world of football. What else is there for me to do or win?"

Portuguese players, who debuted for Portugal in 2003 and won the Euros in 2016, is the all-time leading scorer in men's international football with 130 goals.

He reflected on his 20-year journey with the national team, saying, "The most important thing is the enthusiasm I still have for being here."

On Monday, Ronaldo faced a setback when his 114th-minute penalty was saved by Slovenia's goalkeeper Jan Oblak, leaving Ronaldo in tears after the missed shot.

However, Portugal won the round-of-16 game in a penalty shootout, with Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa saving all three of Slovenia's attempts.

He added, "It's football; those who fail are those who try, too. I will always do my best for this shirt. You can't be afraid. I've never been afraid to face things head-on."

Ronaldo, the record goal scorer in the Euros with 14 goals, has yet to score in Germany.

Despite this, he remains optimistic: "In the end, the result was positive, and that's the most important thing."

Portugal will now face France in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner added, "We will have a difficult game against France, who are the favorites to win along with Germany and Spain. But we are going to war. The team is doing well, and we will fight until the end."

Meta replaces 'Made With AI' label with 'AI Info' amid user criticism

Meta replaces 'Made With AI' label with 'AI Info' amid user criticism
Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard entangled in ‘big problem’

Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard entangled in ‘big problem’
Dengue fever alert issued in Florida Keys amid rising concerns

Dengue fever alert issued in Florida Keys amid rising concerns
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss

Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss

Sports News

Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Michael Vaughan's son Archie set for U19 Test debut against Sri Lanka
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
ICC confirms Pakistan’s spot in T20 World Cup 2026 despite poor performance
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Rohit Sharma opens up about ‘pitch-eating’ incident after T20 World Cup win
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after penalty miss against Slovenia in Euro 2024
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Portugal beat Slovenia on penalties to qualify for Euro 2024
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Simone Biles secures Paris Olympics spot with US trials victory
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Virat Kohli hails 'lovely' wife Anushka Sharma for T20 World Cup win
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Pakistan announces squad for ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20 internationals
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
England announces squad for first two Test matches against West Indies