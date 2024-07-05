Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup win to the nation, extols Hardik Pandya

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma dedicated the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy to the entire nation during a ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, July 4.
During the event, expressing his emotions, Rohit said, "This trophy is for the entire nation. Along with all the players who have represented the country, we want to dedicate it to our fans, who have waited for 11 years."
He thanked the Mumbai crowd and all cricket fans for their unwavering support.
Rohit added, "Mumbai never disappoints. We got a solid reception. On behalf of the team, we would like to thank the fans. I am very very happy and relieved."
Throughout the captain's conversation with the media person, fans were continuously cheering, making the entire stadium echo with their cheers.
Meanwhile, Rohit also praised Hardik Pandya, one of the top performers in the T20 World Cup 2024, who bowled the final over in the thrilling seven-run victory against South Africa.
He added, "Hardik was bowling the final over for us. Hats off to him for bowling that last over. No matter how many runs you need, there is always so much pressure to bowl that over. But hats off to him."
In response, Pandya stood, waving joyfully to the crowd.
The Indian team arrived in New Delhi early on Thursday after being delayed in Barbados due to bad weather.
Meanwhile, they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi before traveling to Mumbai for a victory parade and the felicitation ceremony.