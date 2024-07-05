Sports

Rohit Sharma's heartwarming interaction with T20 World Cup trophy goes viral

India clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup title on June 29, defeating South Africa in the final

  • by Web Desk
  • July 05, 2024


Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma's heartwarming moment with the T20 World Cup trophy has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

In a heartwarming video that quickly went viral on social media, Rohit is seen delicately wiping dust off the trophy with a tissue showcasing his deep affection and pride following India's victory in the tournament.

Upon their return on July 4, Team India received a warm welcome at the New Delhi airport before proceeding to Mumbai.

The incredible victory of Team India in the 2024 T20 World Cup brought thousands of fans to the streets of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Team India players conducted an open-top bus parade along Marine Drive to the Wankhede Stadium, celebrating their win with fans.

The players were later felicitated at the Wankhede Stadium, where they did laps around the stadium to celebrate with fans.

India clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup title on June 29, defeating South Africa in the final.

Notably, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirements from T20 Internationals following the final.

Spoiler Alert! Lilly Collins shares behind-the-scenes shots from horror trilogy 'MaXXXine'

Spoiler Alert! Lilly Collins shares behind-the-scenes shots from horror trilogy 'MaXXXine'

Rohit Sharma's heartwarming interaction with T20 World Cup trophy goes viral

Rohit Sharma's heartwarming interaction with T20 World Cup trophy goes viral
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi gives crucial update on Babar Azam's captaincy

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi gives crucial update on Babar Azam's captaincy
Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move

Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move

Sports News

Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi gives crucial update on Babar Azam's captaincy
Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move
Tom Brady impresses fans with football skills despite retirement
Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move
Virat Kohli hails Jasprit Bumrah as ‘once in a generation bowler’
Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move
Virat Kohli tops Ravindra Jadeja in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings
Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move
Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash
Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move
Virat Kohli's 'heartwarming gesture' towards Rohit Sharma touches fans' hearts
Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move
Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup win to the nation, extols Hardik Pandya
Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's boundary line bhangra captivate millions of hearts
Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move
T20 Champions Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya groove to ‘dhol’ beats in Delhi
Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move
Team India returns home as T20 World Champion: Watch
Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move
India’s cricket team to meet PM Modi after landing home
Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move
Brazil and Colombia secure Copa America quarterfinal spots after 1-1 draw