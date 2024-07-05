Rohit Sharma's heartwarming interaction with T20 World Cup trophy goes viral

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma's heartwarming moment with the T20 World Cup trophy has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.
In a heartwarming video that quickly went viral on social media, Rohit is seen delicately wiping dust off the trophy with a tissue showcasing his deep affection and pride following India's victory in the tournament.
Upon their return on July 4, Team India received a warm welcome at the New Delhi airport before proceeding to Mumbai.
The incredible victory of Team India in the 2024 T20 World Cup brought thousands of fans to the streets of Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Team India players conducted an open-top bus parade along Marine Drive to the Wankhede Stadium, celebrating their win with fans.
The players were later felicitated at the Wankhede Stadium, where they did laps around the stadium to celebrate with fans.
India clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup title on June 29, defeating South Africa in the final.
Notably, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirements from T20 Internationals following the final.