India’s cricket team to meet PM Modi after landing home

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024
 India’s cricket is coming back home in the early hours of Thursday, July 4, after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 title.

According to NDTV Sports, the Indian team has been stuck in Barbados for the past few days due to a hurricane storm in the Caribbean islands. However, the team and staff members will now return to New Delhi via a special flight arranged by the BCCI.

Air India's special charter flight, named AIC24WC, will take off at 4:50 am local time on Wednesday, July 3, and is expected to land in the capital at around 6:20 am (IST) on Thursday.

After landing in India, the player, along with the support staff members, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 9:30 AM and then leave for Mumbai via another chartered flight.

It is also reported that there will be a bus parade at 5 p.m. (IST).

As per India Today report, the players will leave for the Wankhede Stadium after arriving in Mumbai for the presentation ceremony, in which skipper Rohit Sharma will hand over the T20 World Cup trophy to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

The player will then leave for their hometown on Thursday evening. 

