Virat Kohli hails Jasprit Bumrah as ‘once in a generation bowler’

Virat Kohli praises the star pacer of the T20 World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah, for his skills and clinical performance during crucial times.
According to Hindustan Times, the former Indian captain calls Bumrah ‘national treasure’ and ‘8th wonder of the world’ while talking at the victory special event in the Wankhede cricket stadium, Mumbai.
When the presenter of the event, Gaurav Kapoor, said that he was thinking of signing a petition to declare Bumrah as a national treasure and asked Kohli, “Will you sign it?" he responded, "I will sign it right now. I'll sign the petition for Jasprit Bumrah. He is a once-in-a-generation bowler."
The player of the tournament award winner took 15 wickets at an average of 8.26 and bowled an economy rate of 4.17.
Kohli rooted for Bumrah for his amazing spell at the critical moment in the finals, saying, “I am sure, like, everyone in this stadium, we also felt that—man, is it going to slip away? What I want everyone to do is applaud a guy who brought us back into the tournament again and again and again. A huge shoutout to Jasprit Bumrah. We are lucky that he plays for us.”
To note, the T20 World Champions paraded in Mumbai from the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) to Wankhede Stadium, where the presentation ceremony took place.