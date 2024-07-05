Sports

Virat Kohli hails Jasprit Bumrah as ‘once in a generation bowler’

Virat Kohli wants to sign a petition declaring Jasprit Bumrah the ‘eighth wonder of world’

  • July 05, 2024
Virat Kohli praises the star pacer of the T20 World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah, for his skills and clinical performance during crucial times.

According to Hindustan Times, the former Indian captain calls Bumrah ‘national treasure’ and ‘8th wonder of the world’ while talking at the victory special event in the Wankhede cricket stadium, Mumbai.

When the presenter of the event, Gaurav Kapoor, said that he was thinking of signing a petition to declare Bumrah as a national treasure and asked Kohli, “Will you sign it?" he responded, "I will sign it right now. I'll sign the petition for Jasprit Bumrah. He is a once-in-a-generation bowler."

The player of the tournament award winner took 15 wickets at an average of 8.26 and bowled an economy rate of 4.17.

Kohli rooted for Bumrah for his amazing spell at the critical moment in the finals, saying, “I am sure, like, everyone in this stadium, we also felt that—man, is it going to slip away? What I want everyone to do is applaud a guy who brought us back into the tournament again and again and again. A huge shoutout to Jasprit Bumrah. We are lucky that he plays for us.”

To note, the T20 World Champions paraded in Mumbai from the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) to Wankhede Stadium, where the presentation ceremony took place.

Sports News

Virat Kohli tops Ravindra Jadeja in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings
Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash
Virat Kohli's 'heartwarming gesture' towards Rohit Sharma touches fans' hearts
Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup win to the nation, extols Hardik Pandya
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's boundary line bhangra captivate millions of hearts
T20 Champions Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya groove to ‘dhol’ beats in Delhi
Team India returns home as T20 World Champion: Watch
India’s cricket team to meet PM Modi after landing home
Brazil and Colombia secure Copa America quarterfinal spots after 1-1 draw
Cristiano Ronaldo shares life lesson after breakdown in Euro 2024
Australia wants to host Pakistan vs. India bilateral series
Cristiano Ronaldo declares Euro 2024 as his 'last tournament'