Sports

Team India returns home as T20 World Champion: Watch

Team India receives a grand welcome at New Delhi airport

  • by Web Desk
  • July 04, 2024


Team India has finally returned home after becoming the T20 World Champion, beating South Africa in the finals at Barbados on June 29.

The cricket team received a heartwarming welcome upon landing back home at the New Delhi airport. A huge crowd of fans gathered at the airport to catch a glimpse of their favourite players and the T20 World Cup trophy.

The cricket fans chanted, ‘India, India’ after the team touched down home from the Caribbean.

As per Live Mint, after the two days of delay, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arranged a chartered flight for the cricket team to return home.

The cricket team will spend a busy yet eventful day after returning home. Players, along with support staff, after arriving at the airport, headed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

The Men in Blue wore a new special jersey with ‘CHAMPIONS’ written in bold letters on the front to meet PM.

After meeting PM, the team will fly to Mumbai for the bus parade and presentation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.

Lucky Daye raves about Bruno Mars collab: ‘Genius’

Lucky Daye raves about Bruno Mars collab: ‘Genius’
Morgan Wallen hit by fan’s phone during concert

Morgan Wallen hit by fan’s phone during concert
Team India returns home as T20 World Champion: Watch

Team India returns home as T20 World Champion: Watch
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit

Sports News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
India’s cricket team to meet PM Modi after landing home
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Brazil and Colombia secure Copa America quarterfinal spots after 1-1 draw
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Cristiano Ronaldo shares life lesson after breakdown in Euro 2024
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Australia wants to host Pakistan vs. India bilateral series
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Cristiano Ronaldo declares Euro 2024 as his 'last tournament'
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Michael Vaughan's son Archie set for U19 Test debut against Sri Lanka
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
ICC confirms Pakistan’s spot in T20 World Cup 2026 despite poor performance
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Rohit Sharma opens up about ‘pitch-eating’ incident after T20 World Cup win
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after penalty miss against Slovenia in Euro 2024
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Portugal beat Slovenia on penalties to qualify for Euro 2024
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Simone Biles secures Paris Olympics spot with US trials victory
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Virat Kohli hails 'lovely' wife Anushka Sharma for T20 World Cup win