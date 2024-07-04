Team India returns home as T20 World Champion: Watch

Team India has finally returned home after becoming the T20 World Champion, beating South Africa in the finals at Barbados on June 29.
The cricket team received a heartwarming welcome upon landing back home at the New Delhi airport. A huge crowd of fans gathered at the airport to catch a glimpse of their favourite players and the T20 World Cup trophy.
The cricket fans chanted, ‘India, India’ after the team touched down home from the Caribbean.
As per Live Mint, after the two days of delay, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arranged a chartered flight for the cricket team to return home.
The cricket team will spend a busy yet eventful day after returning home. Players, along with support staff, after arriving at the airport, headed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.
The Men in Blue wore a new special jersey with ‘CHAMPIONS’ written in bold letters on the front to meet PM.
After meeting PM, the team will fly to Mumbai for the bus parade and presentation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.