T20 Champions Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya groove to ‘dhol’ beats in Delhi

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Hardik Pandya groove to the beat with other team members after returning home on Thursday, July 4.
Team India received a grand welcome on their arrival in New Delhi after their T20 World Cup triumph against South Africa. A large number of fans were gathered to welcome their team despite the rainy weather.
After landing at Delhi airport, India along with their families headed to the ITC Maurya hotel, where they were welcomed by the tri-colour cake, welcome drinks, and most mportantly, the arrangement of dhol (drum) that got everyone’s attention, NDTV reported.
The irresistible set the stage ablaze as Indian players including Rohit Sharam, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav joined the party with the dancers.
Cricket fans were thrilled to see their favourite players dance with joy. A user wrote, “This little part of our lives is happiness,” while others said, “We have waited for this moment for the past 13 years. The team has made us proud by winning the World Cup.”
The T20 World Champions will celebrate the historic moment across the city on an open-top bus parade for two hours.