Virat Kohli's 'heartwarming gesture' towards Rohit Sharma touches fans' hearts

The Indian team marked their T20 World Cup 2024 victory with a public bus parade along Marine Drive

  July 05, 2024


Virat Kohli won over Indian cricket fans during Mumbai's historic victory parade on Thursday, July 4, by insisting team captain Rohit Sharma take the lead on the team bus.

The Indian team marked their T20 World Cup 2024 victory with a public bus parade along Marine Drive, accompanied by a massive crowd.

As the bus moved through the massive gathering, Kohli and Sharma made a touching gesture that thrilled cricket enthusiasts.

They jointly raised the trophy at the front of the bus, delighting both attendees and viewers.

Viral social media clips show Kohli calling Sharma forward, handing him the Indian flag, and encouraging him to join in the celebration.

After the parade, the team headed to Wankhede Stadium, where both Kohli and Sharma addressed the crowd.

Kohli, named Man of the Match in the T20 World Cup final, praised Sharma and recounted an emotional moment they shared after the game.

Kohli said, "Rohit and I have been striving for so long to win a World Cup. Bringing the trophy back to Wankhede is incredibly special. As I ascended the stairs, I was emotional, and Rohit was emotional too. That moment will stay with me forever."

While, both Kohli and Sharma announced their retirements from T20Is following the World Cup.

Kohli now joins MS Dhoni as the only cricketer to have won all three ICC white-ball trophies.

Sharma, meanwhile, holds the distinction of being the first Indian to secure the T20 World Cup title twice.

