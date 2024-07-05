Royal

Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move

Prince Harry is waiting for King Charles' death to take a big step against the Royal Family

  • by Web Desk
  • July 05, 2024


Prince Harry is reportedly set to release a second memoir following the death of King Charles.

According to the report, the Duke of Sussex will release his second memoir after his brother Prince William will take over the throne.

The royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said at Kinsey Schofield's Unfiltered on Thursday, “I do think he would write about his family again. He was waiting to publish a book after Queen Elizabeth died.”

She added, “Originally they were saying there was going to be another publication after the late Queen died.”

The royal commentator continued, “I suspect that maybe he would release a book after his father passed away,” adding that a second part will be published if William continues to “keep [Harry] at arm’s length.”

“Because what would the repercussions be if Prince William pushed you out of the fold?” she asked.

To note, the Duke of Sussex stated that he has enough material for further books about his upbringing as a royal after the publication of his autobiographical book Spare in January of last year.

Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move

Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold Fourth of July close to their hearts: Here's why

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold Fourth of July close to their hearts: Here's why

Virat Kohli flies to London to be with Anushka Sharma, kids

Virat Kohli flies to London to be with Anushka Sharma, kids

King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister

King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister

Royal News

King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold Fourth of July close to their hearts: Here's why
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Prince Harry feels 'hurt' by royal family's shocking move
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Prince William accidentally shares major news about Princess Anne's accident
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge donation to Hurricane Beryl victims
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Kate Middleton's parents grace Wimbledon amid organizers hope for her attendance
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Queen Camilla becomes Order of Thistle’s royal star member
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Kate Middleton improving with sister Pippa Middleton’s help each day
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
King Charles stripped off from voting in general election
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Meghan Markle spotted filming for new Netflix show
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
King Charles ‘profoundly saddened’ by Hurricane Beryl’s destruction
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Prince Harry's bombshell revelations in 'personal' letter ‘hurt’ Prince Charles
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Prince Harry faces demands for public apology amid feud with Royal Family