Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move

Prince Harry is reportedly set to release a second memoir following the death of King Charles.
According to the report, the Duke of Sussex will release his second memoir after his brother Prince William will take over the throne.
The royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said at Kinsey Schofield's Unfiltered on Thursday, “I do think he would write about his family again. He was waiting to publish a book after Queen Elizabeth died.”
She added, “Originally they were saying there was going to be another publication after the late Queen died.”
The royal commentator continued, “I suspect that maybe he would release a book after his father passed away,” adding that a second part will be published if William continues to “keep [Harry] at arm’s length.”
“Because what would the repercussions be if Prince William pushed you out of the fold?” she asked.
To note, the Duke of Sussex stated that he has enough material for further books about his upbringing as a royal after the publication of his autobiographical book Spare in January of last year.