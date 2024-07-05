PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi gives crucial update on Babar Azam's captaincy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that no decision has been made regarding Babar Azam's future as captain.
Naqvi stated that future plans will be discussed with former players and head coach Gary Kirsten before any action is taken.
Meanwhile, Naqvi mentioned that he will soon meet with head coach Kirsten and his assistant Azhar Mahmood to discuss Pakistan's national team performance in the T20 World Cup, where Pakistan was eliminated in the Super 8 stage after heavy losses to India and the United States.
Naqvi told the media, noting, "I have asked them (Kirsten and Mahmood) to come here as I want to talk to them in person and in detail based on Kirsten's report on the World Cup."
He added, "Kirsten has given a very detailed report on the team, and it will help us a lot to chalk out our future course of action."
Naqvi emphasised that no decisions have been made on the basis of anger or social media opinions.
Decisions taken out of haste and anger generally lead to more complications, and I don't want that in our cricket," Naqvi added.
He also mentioned that he is consulting with former players who genuinely want to improve Pakistan cricket.
Naqvi stressed that while there is much to improve within the PCB and the team, he does not want to make hasty decisions.
He further elaborated, "I have been in the board for four months and I am looking at everything. Believe me, there is a lot to be done to improve things within the PCB besides the team. But I don't want to jump to conclusions and make hasty decisions."