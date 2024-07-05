Sports

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi gives crucial update on Babar Azam's captaincy

Mohsin Naqvi will undergo discussions with former players and head coach Gary Kirsten before taking any actions

  • by Web Desk
  • July 05, 2024
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi gives crucial update on Babar Azams captaincy
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi gives crucial update on Babar Azam's captaincy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that no decision has been made regarding Babar Azam's future as captain.

Naqvi stated that future plans will be discussed with former players and head coach Gary Kirsten before any action is taken.

Meanwhile, Naqvi mentioned that he will soon meet with head coach Kirsten and his assistant Azhar Mahmood to discuss Pakistan's national team performance in the T20 World Cup, where Pakistan was eliminated in the Super 8 stage after heavy losses to India and the United States.

Naqvi told the media, noting, "I have asked them (Kirsten and Mahmood) to come here as I want to talk to them in person and in detail based on Kirsten's report on the World Cup."

He added, "Kirsten has given a very detailed report on the team, and it will help us a lot to chalk out our future course of action."

Naqvi emphasised that no decisions have been made on the basis of anger or social media opinions.

Decisions taken out of haste and anger generally lead to more complications, and I don't want that in our cricket," Naqvi added.

He also mentioned that he is consulting with former players who genuinely want to improve Pakistan cricket.

Naqvi stressed that while there is much to improve within the PCB and the team, he does not want to make hasty decisions.

He further elaborated, "I have been in the board for four months and I am looking at everything. Believe me, there is a lot to be done to improve things within the PCB besides the team. But I don't want to jump to conclusions and make hasty decisions."

Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move

Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold Fourth of July close to their hearts: Here's why

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold Fourth of July close to their hearts: Here's why

Virat Kohli flies to London to be with Anushka Sharma, kids

Virat Kohli flies to London to be with Anushka Sharma, kids

King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister

King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister

Sports News

King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Tom Brady impresses fans with football skills despite retirement
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Virat Kohli hails Jasprit Bumrah as ‘once in a generation bowler’
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Virat Kohli tops Ravindra Jadeja in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Virat Kohli's 'heartwarming gesture' towards Rohit Sharma touches fans' hearts
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup win to the nation, extols Hardik Pandya
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's boundary line bhangra captivate millions of hearts
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
T20 Champions Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya groove to ‘dhol’ beats in Delhi
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Team India returns home as T20 World Champion: Watch
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
India’s cricket team to meet PM Modi after landing home
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Brazil and Colombia secure Copa America quarterfinal spots after 1-1 draw
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Cristiano Ronaldo shares life lesson after breakdown in Euro 2024