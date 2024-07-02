Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard entangled in ‘big problem’

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, has landed in the boiling waters of a “big problem.”
After jams and dog treats, she has now launched the business’ first publicly available good, which is a bottle of rosé wine.
According to Mirror, the Duchess of Sussex possibly opted for this product because it happens to be her favorite.
She had wine on her first date with Prince Harry at Soho House in 2016 and her blog, The Tig, earned its name after Tignanello.
A branding expert named Lucie Green has however warned that the choice is although more lucrative than jam bottles, its market segment is already saturated.
She pointed, “Rose has become a hot sector for celebrities to launch their own brands in. It’s a segment that has broad consumer appeal.”
“Many leading brands are focusing on concept and lifestyle vs connoisseur wine drinkers. In that sense, it’s perfect for a brand like Meghan Markle’s,” the strategist added.
But A-listers like Jay-Z, Cameron Diaz, Brad Pitt, and Kylie Minogue own a more “customer loyal” wine range by this time.
So, it will be quite challenging for the Duchess of Sussex to build her own fan base from scratch.
With this, there’s the rivalry Meghan Markle is directly facing from King Charles, who is seemingly launching products from American Riviera Orchard’s speculated range before her.