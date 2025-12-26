Prince William determinant to cause financial troubles for Prince Harry

Prince William is reportedly considering to cause financial damage to estrange brother, Prince Harry to give him a lesson.
The Prince of Wales - who is believed to have not moved on one bit from the damage caused by The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle to the firm since leaving the UK in 2020.
Harry and Meghan severed their ties with the Royal Family by making shocking claims against senior members including King Charles, William and his wife, Kate Middleton on various occasions since moving to the US.
The couple despite stepping down from their royal duties five years ago is still enjoying the perks of being part of the firm - which William doesn't like.
Therefore, the heir to the throne has decided to deprive Harry from Royal family's wealth as he is furious and wants his brother to suffer the consequences of damaging monarchy.
A well-placed source told Closer magazine, "In William’s view, that Harry ought to face the consequences."
They continued, "William is convinced the only consequence Harry will ever really feel is financial, and he’s doing his best to set that in motion."
"It’s not likely William will have much luck stopping any inheritance from Diana’s side of the family" the tipster explained.
However, "he’s convinced he has a chance of getting through to Charles and other family members."
As per the insider, "From William's point of view, Harry didn’t just step away quietly, he turned his back on royal life in a very public, hostile way, and he cannot reconcile that with the idea of Harry continuing to get financial rewards."
This report came just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the film adaptation of The Wedding Date under their multi-project Netflix deal - which was renewed this year.