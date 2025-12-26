Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Prince William determinant to cause financial troubles for Prince Harry

Future King, William gives stark warning to Prince Harry days after Netflix film announcement

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince William determinant to cause financial troubles for Prince Harry
Prince William determinant to cause financial troubles for Prince Harry

Prince William is reportedly considering to cause financial damage to estrange brother, Prince Harry to give him a lesson.

The Prince of Wales - who is believed to have not moved on one bit from the damage caused by The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle to the firm since leaving the UK in 2020.

Harry and Meghan severed their ties with the Royal Family by making shocking claims against senior members including King Charles, William and his wife, Kate Middleton on various occasions since moving to the US.

The couple despite stepping down from their royal duties five years ago is still enjoying the perks of being part of the firm - which William doesn't like.

Therefore, the heir to the throne has decided to deprive Harry from Royal family's wealth as he is furious and wants his brother to suffer the consequences of damaging monarchy.

A well-placed source told Closer magazine, "In William’s view, that Harry ought to face the consequences."

They continued, "William is convinced the only consequence Harry will ever really feel is financial, and he’s doing his best to set that in motion."

"It’s not likely William will have much luck stopping any inheritance from Diana’s side of the family" the tipster explained.

However, "he’s convinced he has a chance of getting through to Charles and other family members." 

As per the insider, "From William's point of view, Harry didn’t just step away quietly, he turned his back on royal life in a very public, hostile way, and he cannot reconcile that with the idea of Harry continuing to get financial rewards."

This report came just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the film adaptation of The Wedding Date under their multi-project Netflix deal - which was renewed this year.

Meghan Markle hit with shocking setback from Netflix on Christmas

Meghan Markle hit with shocking setback from Netflix on Christmas

Inside Andrew's 'lonely' Christmas as Beatrice, Eugenie join King Charles

Inside Andrew's 'lonely' Christmas as Beatrice, Eugenie join King Charles
King Charles stresses on 'peace, forgiveness and resilience' in Christmas message

King Charles stresses on 'peace, forgiveness and resilience' in Christmas message

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join Royal Family for Christmas service at Sandringham

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join Royal Family for Christmas service at Sandringham
Meghan Markle sends personal letter before King Charles' Christmas message

Meghan Markle sends personal letter before King Charles' Christmas message
King Charles wishes 'happy birthday' to Princess Alexandra with adorable photo

King Charles wishes 'happy birthday' to Princess Alexandra with adorable photo
King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip

King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip
Kate Middleton drops adorable clip playing melodious piano duet with Charlotte

Kate Middleton drops adorable clip playing melodious piano duet with Charlotte
Kensington Palace teases Kate Middleton's ‘special duet’ with Charlotte

Kensington Palace teases Kate Middleton's ‘special duet’ with Charlotte
Buckingham Palace drops exciting BTS of King Charles Christmas message

Buckingham Palace drops exciting BTS of King Charles Christmas message
King Charles steals symbolic title from Princess Anne in surprising way

King Charles steals symbolic title from Princess Anne in surprising way
Prince Harry steps out for a delightful cause ahead of Christmas

Prince Harry steps out for a delightful cause ahead of Christmas

Popular News

Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad on Christmas after 'devastating' social media move

Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad on Christmas after 'devastating' social media move
21 minutes ago
Nikola Jokic breaks Steph Curry’s overtime record with jaw-dropping triple-double

Nikola Jokic breaks Steph Curry’s overtime record with jaw-dropping triple-double
25 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal reveals stark difference between Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner

Rafael Nadal reveals stark difference between Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner
an hour ago