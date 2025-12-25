King Charles stresses on 'peace, forgiveness and resilience' in Christmas message 

King Charles III has stressed on the importance of peace, resilience and forgiveness in highly anticipated Christmas message.
In The King's annual Christmas broadcast - recorded at Westminster Abbey this year, the 77-year-old explained how the "journeying theme of Christmas story" has a message for everyone.
"Journeying is a constant theme of the Christmas Story. The Holy Family made a journey to Bethlehem and arrived homeless without proper shelter," the cancer-stricken monarch begin in his Christmas Broadcast.
He continued, "The Wise Men made a pilgrimage from the East to worship at the cradle of Christ; and the Shepherds journeyed from field to town in search of Jesus, the Saviour of the World."
"In each case, they journeyed with others; and relied on the companionship and kindness of others.Through physical and mental challenge, they found an inner strength," he added.
His Majesty further emphasised, "To this day, in times of uncertainty, these ways of living are treasured by all the great faith and provide us with deep wells of hope, of resilience in the face of adversity, peace through forgiveness, simply getting to know our neighbours, and by showing respect to one another, creating new friendships."
Charles message was recorded on the visuals from his elder son Prince William - the heir to the throne and grandson, Prince George's recent royal engagement.
It also included a heartfelt glimpse into Queen Camilla, giving food boxes.
The video also featured King and Queen's meeting with Pope Leo XIV this year.