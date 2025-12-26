Meghan Markle hit with shocking setback from Netflix on Christmas 

Meghan Markle has dealt yet another blow from Netflix days after her new film was announced.
The Duchess of Sussex - who is set to co-produce the film adaptation of The Wedding Date alongside producer Tracy Ryerson, reportedly pitched the idea of directing it.
However, as per sources, the idea was immediately turned down by the streaming giant without a second thought.
"They are fine with Meghan as a producer," a Hollywood source told Rob Shutter of Substack blog, Naughty But Nice.
The insider continued, "but giving her the director’s chair? That was never going to happen. Netflix is not interested."
Rob claimed that he was informed, Meghan did not only pitch the idea, she was pinning pressure on Netflix.
"She was trying to micromanage everything, casting choices, camera angles. It got out of hand fast," another source claimed.
However, the insider revealed that Netflix intervened and said, "Nope. Absolutely not'" as someone had to draw the line.
While another insider spilled that "Their new deal is for much less money," adding, "Producing is allowed. Directing is off-limits. The rules are very clear now."
"She may have the title, but Netflix still calls the shots," added the source.
The Wedding Date is set to be produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's foundation, Archewell under their multi-year Netflix deal - which was renewed earlier this year.
This disappointing update came just a day after Meghan Markle marked Christmas at her Montecito mansion in LA.