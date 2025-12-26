Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Meghan Markle hit with shocking setback from Netflix on Christmas

The Duchess of Sussex receives huge blow from Netflix days after her new film was announced

  • By Riba Shaikh
Meghan Markle hit with shocking setback from Netflix on Christmas
Meghan Markle hit with shocking setback from Netflix on Christmas 

Meghan Markle has dealt yet another blow from Netflix days after her new film was announced.

The Duchess of Sussex - who is set to co-produce the film adaptation of The Wedding Date alongside producer Tracy Ryerson, reportedly pitched the idea of directing it.

However, as per sources, the idea was immediately turned down by the streaming giant without a second thought.

"They are fine with Meghan as a producer," a Hollywood source told Rob Shutter of Substack blog, Naughty But Nice.

The insider continued, "but giving her the director’s chair? That was never going to happen. Netflix is not interested."

Rob claimed that he was informed, Meghan did not only pitch the idea, she was pinning pressure on Netflix.

"She was trying to micromanage everything, casting choices, camera angles. It got out of hand fast," another source claimed.

However, the insider revealed that Netflix intervened and said, "Nope. Absolutely not'" as someone had to draw the line.

While another insider spilled that "Their new deal is for much less money," adding, "Producing is allowed. Directing is off-limits. The rules are very clear now."

"She may have the title, but Netflix still calls the shots," added the source.

The Wedding Date is set to be produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's foundation, Archewell under their multi-year Netflix deal - which was renewed earlier this year.

This disappointing update came just a day after Meghan Markle marked Christmas at her Montecito mansion in LA.

Inside Andrew's 'lonely' Christmas as Beatrice, Eugenie join King Charles

Inside Andrew's 'lonely' Christmas as Beatrice, Eugenie join King Charles
King Charles stresses on 'peace, forgiveness and resilience' in Christmas message

King Charles stresses on 'peace, forgiveness and resilience' in Christmas message

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join Royal Family for Christmas service at Sandringham

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join Royal Family for Christmas service at Sandringham
Meghan Markle sends personal letter before King Charles' Christmas message

Meghan Markle sends personal letter before King Charles' Christmas message
King Charles wishes 'happy birthday' to Princess Alexandra with adorable photo

King Charles wishes 'happy birthday' to Princess Alexandra with adorable photo
King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip

King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip
Kate Middleton drops adorable clip playing melodious piano duet with Charlotte

Kate Middleton drops adorable clip playing melodious piano duet with Charlotte
Kensington Palace teases Kate Middleton's ‘special duet’ with Charlotte

Kensington Palace teases Kate Middleton's ‘special duet’ with Charlotte
Buckingham Palace drops exciting BTS of King Charles Christmas message

Buckingham Palace drops exciting BTS of King Charles Christmas message
King Charles steals symbolic title from Princess Anne in surprising way

King Charles steals symbolic title from Princess Anne in surprising way
Prince Harry steps out for a delightful cause ahead of Christmas

Prince Harry steps out for a delightful cause ahead of Christmas

Kensington Palace breaks silence after King Charles emotional plea to Meghan

Kensington Palace breaks silence after King Charles emotional plea to Meghan

Popular News

D4vd case: Investigator finds troubling items at Hollywood home

D4vd case: Investigator finds troubling items at Hollywood home
7 minutes ago
Biggest billionaire losers of 2025: Here's who fell hardest this year

Biggest billionaire losers of 2025: Here's who fell hardest this year
3 hours ago
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal drop sweet glimpse from first Christmas as parents

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal drop sweet glimpse from first Christmas as parents
3 hours ago