Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Inside Andrew's 'lonely' Christmas as Beatrice, Eugenie join King Charles

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice joined Royal Family for Christmas service at Sandringham

  • By Riba Shaikh
Inside Andrews lonely Christmas as Beatrice, Eugenie join King Charles
Inside Andrew's 'lonely' Christmas as Beatrice, Eugenie join King Charles

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly spent a lonely Christmas far away from the Royal Family after daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's snub.

The former Duke of York - who lost all his royal titles last month amid the ongoing investigation into his ties with the late paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, was spotted leaving his Royal Lodge residence alone on Christmas afternoon.

As reported by GB, the disgraced former prince was seen driving away from the crown estate after Royal family members, including his daughters were gathered at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk for Christmas service.

Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's daughters were seen in high spirits as they attended an-hour long church service with the monarch and other senior Royals.

This marked Andrew's second consecutive Christmas - which he did not celebrate with his brother and rest of the family.

Last year, the 65-year-old was excluded from the Christmas as his ties with a Chinese spy Yeng Tangbo came to light and created quite the controversy for Andrew.

King Charles stresses on 'peace, forgiveness and resilience' in Christmas message

King Charles stresses on 'peace, forgiveness and resilience' in Christmas message

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join Royal Family for Christmas service at Sandringham

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join Royal Family for Christmas service at Sandringham
Meghan Markle sends personal letter before King Charles' Christmas message

Meghan Markle sends personal letter before King Charles' Christmas message
King Charles wishes 'happy birthday' to Princess Alexandra with adorable photo

King Charles wishes 'happy birthday' to Princess Alexandra with adorable photo
King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip

King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip
Kate Middleton drops adorable clip playing melodious piano duet with Charlotte

Kate Middleton drops adorable clip playing melodious piano duet with Charlotte
Kensington Palace teases Kate Middleton's ‘special duet’ with Charlotte

Kensington Palace teases Kate Middleton's ‘special duet’ with Charlotte
Buckingham Palace drops exciting BTS of King Charles Christmas message

Buckingham Palace drops exciting BTS of King Charles Christmas message
King Charles steals symbolic title from Princess Anne in surprising way

King Charles steals symbolic title from Princess Anne in surprising way
Prince Harry steps out for a delightful cause ahead of Christmas

Prince Harry steps out for a delightful cause ahead of Christmas

Kensington Palace breaks silence after King Charles emotional plea to Meghan

Kensington Palace breaks silence after King Charles emotional plea to Meghan
King Charles sends emotional message to Meghan Markle for Archie, Lilibet

King Charles sends emotional message to Meghan Markle for Archie, Lilibet

Popular News

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal drop sweet glimpse from first Christmas as parents

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal drop sweet glimpse from first Christmas as parents
50 minutes ago
'No Other Choice' hand-drawn poster wins hearts, fans call it 'marvellous'

'No Other Choice' hand-drawn poster wins hearts, fans call it 'marvellous'
an hour ago
Travis Kelce makes heartbreaking admission, takes blame for disastrous season

Travis Kelce makes heartbreaking admission, takes blame for disastrous season
3 hours ago