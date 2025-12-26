Inside Andrew's 'lonely' Christmas as Beatrice, Eugenie join King Charles

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly spent a lonely Christmas far away from the Royal Family after daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's snub.
The former Duke of York - who lost all his royal titles last month amid the ongoing investigation into his ties with the late paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, was spotted leaving his Royal Lodge residence alone on Christmas afternoon.
As reported by GB, the disgraced former prince was seen driving away from the crown estate after Royal family members, including his daughters were gathered at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk for Christmas service.
Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's daughters were seen in high spirits as they attended an-hour long church service with the monarch and other senior Royals.
This marked Andrew's second consecutive Christmas - which he did not celebrate with his brother and rest of the family.
Last year, the 65-year-old was excluded from the Christmas as his ties with a Chinese spy Yeng Tangbo came to light and created quite the controversy for Andrew.