Prince George's 'granny Diana' moment this Christmas sparks outrage

Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis stole the limelight this Christmas.
On the morning of Christmas, the future King and Queen were joined by their three kids for the Church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, Sandringham.
After the hour-long Church service, all members of the family including the royal kids won hearts with their warm encounter with the crowd gathered outside the church.
In one of the videos shared on a fan account, William could be heard introducing his kids to a lady - who was standing among the crowd.
The video kicks off with William's younger son Louis getting closer to the female fan and shaking hands with her.
William then points at George who comes closer, shakes hands with the lady and says, "Merry Christmas".
After shaking hands with George and Louis' sister, Charlotte, the woman, warmly holding William's elder son hand, says "George, I've got something to say to you"
"Your granny Diana would be so proud of you" she added, leaving George flashing a wide smile with his eyes full of pride.
However, William quickly yet subtly changed the subject.
Shortly after the moment went viral, some royal fans expressed their disapproval in the comments section.
One user commented, "That was absolutely cringe worthy. Disrespectful and not their place to say. I was embarrassed for them."
Another wrote, "Who is she to tell something like that? I can't imagine she knew Princess Diana in person."
"I loved Diana but these children should not have to listen to this in public!" a third noted.