Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join Royal Family for Christmas service at Sandringham

  By Riba Shaikh
King Charles joined by Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, other Royals as he steps out for annual Christmas service at Sandringham

King Charles and Queen Camilla, alongside other members of the Royal Family have been arrived at Sandringham for annual Christmas service.

As per the videos and photos obtained by various outlets, the 77-year-old monarch and his wife led Royal members including their nieces, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie as they arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church, Norfolk on Christmas.

Their majesties were also seen waving to the adoring crowds gathered outside Sandringham as they walked to the Church with Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

The future king and Queen Kate Middleton and Prince William were also seen arriving with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Both Camilla and The Princess Royal were a vision in  festively red overcoats.

