Kanye West's attorney reports rapper's refusal to communicate or settle fees

Kanye West entangled in assault and battery lawsuit

  • by Web Desk
  • July 05, 2024
Kanye West's attorney who is representing him in his ongoing lawsuit has revealed that the rapper has ceased all communication and payments.

The new reports from ABC 7 suggested that in West's lawsuit against an autograph dealer who claimed the Carnival rapper had punched him, Brian Brumfield has asked to be removed from representing him.

The attorney also claimed that West ended their working relationship on June 21.

According to ABC 7, the records claim that the defendant "also will not speak to counsel and defendant refuses to pay counsel as well."

The date of the hearing on Brumfield's motion is July 29.

He is accused of assault and battery, purposeful infliction of mental distress, and carelessness about the alleged incident with Justin Poplawski.

The initial lawsuit was filed on January 10 by Poplawski and his wife, Tiffany Marshall it is also added in the lawsuit that she experienced a loss of consortium.

Poplawski, who says he has previously received an autograph from West, is said to have confronted the rapper in January 2022 outside the Soho Warehouse social club, which is located on South Santa Fe Avenue in downtown Los Angeles.

The lawsuit claims that Poplawski was hit by West at the scene.

