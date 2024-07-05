Entertainment

Is Billy Ray Cyrus willing to bury the hatchet with Miley Cyrus?

Billy Ray Cyrus wants to patch up things with his daughter Miley Cyrus

  • July 05, 2024
Billy Ray Cyrus wants to mend the distance from his beloved daughter Miley Cyrus amid his divorce drama with his young wife Firerose.

A source informed RadarOnline, “Miley was not a fan of Firerose from the get-go when Billy started dating her four years ago. She told her dad Firerose was an opportunist who was taking him for a ride, and Billy got so angry he and Miley stopped talking to each other."

Now after seven long months of marriage, Billy has finally filed for divorce citing ‘irreconcilable differences ‘and ‘inappropriate marital conduct'  and now feels the need to bridge the gap with his daughter. 

"But now he wants Firerose out of his life and Miley back in, and he's even willing to put up with all her 'I told-you-so's!'" an insider further shared.

The insider added, "Miley fully believes their estrangement is on her father, not her. But with Firerose out of the picture, she's willing to at least try to repair the damage and once again have a loving relationship with him.”

When Billy filed for divorce from Firerose, he had submitted a few documents asking for a nullification.

However, the drama ensued when his wife denied to be guilty further accusing Billy for his misdemeanor in their marriage. 

For the unversed, Miley Cyrus despised her step-mom to the core and during an argument when he stated facts about Firerose, her father defended his ladylove rather than his daughter which became the major cause of the rift. 

