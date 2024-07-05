Entertainment

Dua Lipa expresses gratitude to all her fans in new post: 'thankyou for all the love'

Dua Lipa's three albums are in the top 10 in the UK this week

  • by Web Desk
  • July 05, 2024
Dua Lipa could not stop beaming with happiness over all the love she received for her music!

In an Instagram post shared on Friday, the Dance The Night singer expressed her gratitude to all those who made her musical journey possible.

Accompanying the series of pictures, the Don’t Start Now hitmaker penned a few words stating, “All 3 of my albums are in the TOP 10 in the UK THIS WEEK!!!! My children doing me sooo proud. Thank you for all the love and support and for letting me soundtrack your days over these past 8/9 years!!!!!” she wrote.


Her die-hard admirers reacted shortly after Lipa’s gratitude post for all her followers did rounds.

“Radical Optimism is an album with 0 skips literally,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Mother is mothering.”

“ Ah Dua Lipa the woman you are,” the other gushed. 

The fourth penned, “ Literally my life soundtrack.”

“A 7 year old album charting in the top 10!! insane!!! beyond prouuudd!” the other commented. 

Dua Lipa’s albums titled Houdini, Training Season and Radical Optimism have become the biggest chart-toppers, according to all the data provided to Forbes by Apple Music’s Shazam radio charts.

To note, all three of her tracks peaked at the No.11 and No.27 respectively on the Billboard Hot 100 and became top hits in the international markets. 

