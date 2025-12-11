Royal
  By Hafsa Noor
Prince William names 11-year-old girl youngest MBE in British history

Prince William made headlines by awarding an MBE to an 11-year-old girl, making her the youngest recipient ever.

For her services to charitable fundraising, Carmela Chillery-Watson was recognised in the King's Birthday Honours on December 10.

As per GB News, the young girl reflected on "incredible" experience after the ceremony at Windsor Castle.

She said, "I never would have thought that I would have got an MBE, I just wanted to do what I did to change communities. But this is absolutely incredible. I just never would have thought this would have happened in a million years."

The 11-year-old said has a rare muscle-wasting condition, which affects just one in a million children across the world.

Following the event, William congratulated all the recipients on social media.

He wrote, “Congratulations to all of today's awards recipients at Windsor - and to the families and friends whose support helps make these occasions so meaningful.”

Carmela, who was diagnosed with the condition at the age of three, and has helped raise more than £400,000 for the charity Muscular Dystrophy UK.

She has done more than 25 fundraising and awareness campaigns at such young age.

