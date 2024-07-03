Kate Middleton waiting for ‘one thing’ to attend Wimbledon

Kate Middleton needs one thing in particular that will serve as the greenlight for her attending this year’s Wimbledon.
Royal fans as well as chairperson Debbie Jevans is hoping that she participates in the tournament, which shall be kicking off this week only.
But the Princess of Wales has kept a low profile, returning to a tight-lipped private life after stepping out for Trooping the Colour in June.
According to Mirror, many insiders have since reported that she was feeling low from the stress of attending that occasion.
Kate Middleton had to stand and walk around for a long time, and when someone offered her a seat, she immediately sat down.
Now, royal experts say that if Prince William’s wife has to be in check for Wimbledon, the only thing she needs is to “feel good enough.”
For this to happen, it’s important that the Princess of Wales is energized and can withstand staying in the public among a noisy crowd for a long time.
At the tournament, she will also have to present winners with their trophies, which will require a lot of effort.
So, Kate Middleton is faced with a major decision to decide whether there’s enough strength in her to emerge at Wimbledon; otherwise, she can risk upstaging the event.